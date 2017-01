Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Chapel Service

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m., at Campbellsville University, will be the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Chapel Service. It will be held at the Ransdell Chapel, which is located at 1 University Drive, in Campbellsville, Ky., 42718. The featured speaker will be Dr. Gerald Smith.

For more information call (270) 789.5000.