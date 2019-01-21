Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

The UofL Yearlings Club Forum Series and the AATP present a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at The Playhouse, 1911 S. Third St., starting at 1 p.m. Using the theme “The Beauty of Diversity; the Courage to Serve,” the event features keynote speaker Daniel C. Shull, Jefferson County Public School Board member and senior pastor of Burnett Avenue Baptist Church. AATP students will perform and UofL’s Mordean Taylor-Archer will receive this year’s Lift Every Voice Award.

For more information visit louisville.edu