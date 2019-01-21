Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

Google Calendar - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration - 2019-01-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration - 2019-01-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration - 2019-01-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration - 2019-01-21 00:00:00

University of Louisville Louisville, Kentucky 40292

 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

The UofL Yearlings Club Forum Series and the AATP present a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at The Playhouse, 1911 S. Third St., starting at 1 p.m. Using the theme “The Beauty of Diversity; the Courage to Serve,” the event features keynote speaker Daniel C. Shull, Jefferson County Public School Board member and senior pastor of Burnett Avenue Baptist Church. AATP students will perform and UofL’s Mordean Taylor-Archer will receive this year’s Lift Every Voice Award.

For more information visit louisville.edu

Info
University of Louisville Louisville, Kentucky 40292 View Map
Google Calendar - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration - 2019-01-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration - 2019-01-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration - 2019-01-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration - 2019-01-21 00:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

January 11, 2019

Saturday

January 12, 2019

Sunday

January 13, 2019

Monday

January 14, 2019

Tuesday

January 15, 2019

Wednesday

January 16, 2019

Thursday

January 17, 2019

Submit Yours