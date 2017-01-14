Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Covington

Annual activities in Covington honoring Martin Luther King, Jr..

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Breakfast, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Church of Our Savior, 246 East 10th St., Covington, Ky., 41011. For more information, contact Sister Janet Bucher at 859.491.5872.

The Annual Northern Kentucky Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March will be a t1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the corner of MLK Jr. Blvd. and Pike Street, Covington, Ky., 41001. For more information, call 859.866.2637.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m., will be the Annual Northern Kentucky Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance Martin Luther King Jr. Program. It will be at the Life Learning Center, which is located at 20 West 18th Street, in Covington, Ky., 41011.

For more Information, call 859.866.2627.