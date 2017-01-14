Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Covington

Google Calendar - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Covington - 2017-01-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Covington - 2017-01-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Covington - 2017-01-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Covington - 2017-01-14 00:00:00

Downtown Covington Madison and fifth, Covington, Kentucky 41012

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Covington

Annual activities in Covington honoring Martin Luther King, Jr..

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Breakfast, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Church of Our Savior, 246 East 10th St., Covington, Ky., 41011. For more information, contact Sister Janet Bucher at 859.491.5872.     

The Annual Northern Kentucky Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March will be a t1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the corner of MLK Jr. Blvd. and Pike Street, Covington, Ky., 41001. For more information, call 859.866.2637.  

On Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m., will be the Annual Northern Kentucky Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance Martin Luther King Jr. Program. It will be at the Life Learning Center, which is located at 20 West 18th Street, in Covington, Ky., 41011.

For more Information, call 859.866.2627.

Info

Downtown Covington Madison and fifth, Covington, Kentucky 41012 View Map

Kids & Family

Google Calendar - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Covington - 2017-01-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Covington - 2017-01-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Covington - 2017-01-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Covington - 2017-01-14 00:00:00

Tags

Current Issue

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Friday

January 13, 2017

Saturday

January 14, 2017

Sunday

January 15, 2017

Monday

January 16, 2017

Tuesday

January 17, 2017

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™