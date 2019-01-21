The main event is the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March and Luncheon. The Paducah/McCracken Co. Branch of the NAACP will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Luncheon, presented by Mercy Health, on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Robert C. Cherry Civic Center. The March is at 10:00 am and the luncheon is at 11:30 am.

The event begins at 11:30 am and this year’s guest speaker is Mr. Kevin Greene, the great-great grandson of famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass. This is a popular event where area residents are encouraged to participate in community service and to support funding for the local chapter.

Tickets for the luncheon are $20 each ($5 for students) and can be purchased by calling (270) 519.8408 or emailing cleary55@yahoo.com. Or, you can reserve RSVP for purchase at the door.

For more information call (270) 519-8408