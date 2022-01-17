The main event is the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March and Luncheon. The Paducah/McCracken Co. Branch of the NAACP will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Luncheon, on Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Robert C. Cherry Civic Center. The March is at 9:30 am and the luncheon is at 11:30 am.

Tickets for the luncheon can be purchased by calling (833) 622-7229

For more information call (833) 622-7229 or visit paducahnaacp.com