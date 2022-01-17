Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March and Luncheon

to

Robert Cherry Civic Center 2701 Park Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

The main event is the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March and Luncheon. The Paducah/McCracken Co. Branch of the NAACP will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Luncheon, on Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Robert C. Cherry Civic Center. The March is at 9:30 am and the luncheon is at 11:30 am.

Tickets for the luncheon can be purchased by calling (833) 622-7229

For more information call  (833) 622-7229 or visit paducahnaacp.com

Info

Robert Cherry Civic Center 2701 Park Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
to
Google Calendar - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March and Luncheon - 2022-01-17 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March and Luncheon - 2022-01-17 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March and Luncheon - 2022-01-17 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March and Luncheon - 2022-01-17 09:00:00 ical