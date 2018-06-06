Dr. Dennis Rader Memorial Scholarship Throwback Wood Racquet Tournament

to Google Calendar - Dr. Dennis Rader Memorial Scholarship Throwback Wood Racquet Tournament - 2018-06-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dr. Dennis Rader Memorial Scholarship Throwback Wood Racquet Tournament - 2018-06-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dr. Dennis Rader Memorial Scholarship Throwback Wood Racquet Tournament - 2018-06-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Dr. Dennis Rader Memorial Scholarship Throwback Wood Racquet Tournament - 2018-06-06 18:00:00

Frankfort County High School 1100 E Main St , Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Dr. Dennis Rader Memorial Scholarship Throwback Wood Racquet Tournament

Tournament fee is $25 and all proceeds go to fund the $500 annual scholarship awarded to a Franklin County senior who has played varsity tennis. Blind draw for a doubles tourney, eight game pro-set, everyone plays twice, minimum.

Wood racquets required, whites preferred.

Limited to 24 players.

Registration: johnm.arnett@ky.gov. This tournament is part of the Kentucky Tennis Tour June 2 - 9. 20 events in 17 cities.

For more information call (502) 491-1290 or visit ustaky.com

Info
Frankfort County High School 1100 E Main St , Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Fitness, Sports
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Dr. Dennis Rader Memorial Scholarship Throwback Wood Racquet Tournament - 2018-06-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dr. Dennis Rader Memorial Scholarship Throwback Wood Racquet Tournament - 2018-06-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dr. Dennis Rader Memorial Scholarship Throwback Wood Racquet Tournament - 2018-06-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Dr. Dennis Rader Memorial Scholarship Throwback Wood Racquet Tournament - 2018-06-06 18:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

May 30, 2018

Thursday

May 31, 2018

Friday

June 1, 2018

Saturday

June 2, 2018

Sunday

June 3, 2018

Monday

June 4, 2018

Tuesday

June 5, 2018

Submit Yours