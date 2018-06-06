Dr. Dennis Rader Memorial Scholarship Throwback Wood Racquet Tournament
Tournament fee is $25 and all proceeds go to fund the $500 annual scholarship awarded to a Franklin County senior who has played varsity tennis. Blind draw for a doubles tourney, eight game pro-set, everyone plays twice, minimum.
Wood racquets required, whites preferred.
Limited to 24 players.
Registration: johnm.arnett@ky.gov. This tournament is part of the Kentucky Tennis Tour June 2 - 9. 20 events in 17 cities.
For more information call (502) 491-1290 or visit ustaky.com