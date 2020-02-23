Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat
Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Lexington Children's Theatre
Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat
The day of our story was a cold cold wet day, so Sally and her brother could not go out to play. After sitting, and sitting, and sitting some more, they couldn’t have imagined who would walk through that door! Now the Cat in the Hat was a sight to see, with his magic and games, he brought the children such glee. Until Thing One and Thing Two’s tricks went very amiss, and the Fish knew their mother would definitely not like this! Will the children be able to stop all the hullabaloo? Well, what would YOU do if it were up to you?
Based on the book by Dr Seuss
Adapted and originally by Katie Mitchell
PUBLIC PERFORMANCES:
Sunday, February 23 @ 2:00pm
Saturday, February 29 @ 11:00am (SF)
Saturday, February 29 @ 2:00pm
Sunday, March 1 @ 2:00pm
Saturday, March 7 @ 7:00pm
$20 adults, $15 children under 18
Best enjoyed by all ages
Performed on the LCT Main Stage
Approximately 1 hour long with no intermission
