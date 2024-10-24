× Expand Dracula Dracula

Boyle County High School Theatre & The BCPAC present Dracula!

October 24-26 & October 31-November 2, 2024 @ 7:00pm

Professor Van Helsing and his brave comrades must hunt down and destroy the profoundly evil Count Dracula. But the Count is exceedingly resourceful, employing superhuman strength, psychic powers, and shape-changing to confound and frustrate his antagonists. Culminating in a wild and shocking confrontation between the King of Vampires and those who would rid the world of him, this adaptation is an action-packed, blood-soaked retelling of Bram Stoker's classic tale of horror.

Production is completely produced and performed by the Boyle County High School Theatre Department and The Boyle County Performing Arts Center.

Approximate Running Time: 100 minutes with a 15 minute intermission

Recommended Ages: Grades 7 and up due to mature themes, violence, parental discretion is advised

For more information call 859-439-5143 or visit thebcpac.com