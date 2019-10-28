× Expand DRACULA: THE NEW WORLD (OCT 28-NOV 1) DRACULA: THE NEW WORLD (OCT 28-NOV 1)

DRACULA: THE NEW WORLD

Presented by The Bluegrass Players

Back by popular demand for the fourth year in a row, this retelling of Bram Stoker’s classic story brings a whole new twist to Dracula. Set in the Appalachian foothills not far from the Spotlight Playhouse, Dracula escaped London and has fled to the new world for a fresh start away from those who pursue him. This fast-paced high-intensity thriller is an audience favorite and has become a regular each season. Written and directed by Chad Hembree, Dracula: The New World stirs all the senses with an original soundtrack and loads of special effects in an engaging atmosphere.

Performances:

28 OCT 2019, MON 8 – 10:30pm

29 OCT 2019, TUE 8 – 10:30pm

30 OCT 2019, WED 8 – 10:30pm

1 NOV 2019, FRI 8 – 10:30pm

2 NOV 2019, SAT 8 – 10:30pm

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com