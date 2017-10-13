Dracula

to Google Calendar - Dracula - 2017-10-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dracula - 2017-10-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dracula - 2017-10-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - Dracula - 2017-10-13 19:00:00

Hardin County Schools Performing Arts Center 384 W.A. Jenkins Road, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701

Dracula

Will you let him in? Can you lock him out?

PUSH Physical Theatre presents its original acrobatic spectacle, Dracula. Experience the classic tale of seduction, desire and madness as you’ve never seen it before by the masters of motion theatre. By combining speechless artistry with traditional dialogue-driven theatre, PUSH Physical Theatre has created a ground-breaking, thrilling and unforgettable ride into the warped world of one of literature’s most famous villains.

For more information visit thepac.net

Info
Hardin County Schools Performing Arts Center 384 W.A. Jenkins Road, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701 View Map
Theater & Dance
270-769-8837
to Google Calendar - Dracula - 2017-10-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dracula - 2017-10-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dracula - 2017-10-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - Dracula - 2017-10-13 19:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

August 31, 2017

Friday

September 1, 2017

Saturday

September 2, 2017

Sunday

September 3, 2017

Monday

September 4, 2017

Tuesday

September 5, 2017

Wednesday

September 6, 2017

Submit Yours