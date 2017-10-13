Dracula

Will you let him in? Can you lock him out?

PUSH Physical Theatre presents its original acrobatic spectacle, Dracula. Experience the classic tale of seduction, desire and madness as you’ve never seen it before by the masters of motion theatre. By combining speechless artistry with traditional dialogue-driven theatre, PUSH Physical Theatre has created a ground-breaking, thrilling and unforgettable ride into the warped world of one of literature’s most famous villains.

