Drag Brunch at High Stakes Rooftop Grill

$38 per person | $15 for kids 12 and under

Join us for a rooftop celebration like no other! Our High Stakes Drag Brunch brings the heat with dazzling queens, stunning views, and an unbeatable brunch spread.

Enjoy our All-American Breakfast served family-style—a delicious medley of fluffy scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, golden breakfast potatoes, buttered toast with jam, and classic pancakes stacked high. Every table gets one complimentary breakfast refill to keep the good times (and bites) rolling!

Sip on crafted cocktails featuring the bold buzz of Red Bull and the smooth kick of Tito’s Vodka, perfect for brunch-time revelry.

Whether you're here for the queens, the cuisine, or the cocktails, Drag Brunch at High Stakes is your new weekend ritual.

Come hungry. Come fabulous. Come ready to slay.

breakfast starts at 10am, performances 11a-1p

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com