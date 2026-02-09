Drag Brunch at High Stakes Rooftop

× Expand High Stakes Rooftop High Stakes Rooftop

Cancel your boring brunch plans — High Stakes Rooftop is serving looks, laughs, and liquid confidence at our sassiest Drag Brunch yet.

Breakfast drops at 10:00 AM with a stacked American brunch lineup: fluffy pancakes, crispy bacon, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, and toast, plus coffee, tea, and soda included so you can ease into the chaos properly fed.

At 11:00 AM sharp, the queens hit the stage and turn the rooftop all the way up with jaw-dropping performances, outrageous humor, and enough attitude to make your mimosa blush.

This edition of brunch is powered by our spotlight partnership with Jameson, serving up smooth, bold cocktails that match the energy of the show — because nothing pairs with drag royalty like a little Irish spirit.

You’ll also find brunch favorites featuring Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Red Bull to keep the party flying high.

Pricing:

• $38 per person (plus tax & gratuity)

• $15 for children 12 and under

Bring your loud friends, your big energy, and your best brunch outfit — because this rooftop brunch doesn’t whisper… it struts. Reservations highly recommended.

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com