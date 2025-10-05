A Drag-nificent Tour

× Expand KMAC, milkmanphoto. THE DRAG-NIFICENT TOUR AT KMAC2 - 1 Flyer, text reads: The Draginificent Tour ! Jen Erocity and Tana Boots. Sunday, October 5th , 3-5pm. Image: two drag performers.

KMAC is excited to celebrate Bourbon and Belonging Weekend with The Drag-nificent Tour! On Sunday, October 5th, guests can follow local drag artists Jen Erocity and Tana Boots as they take you on a tour of the current shows at KMAC Contemporary Art Museum, offering enthusiasm and insights into some of their favorite art works on view.

Each ticket purchase also includes access to the 2nd and 3rd floor galleries, one drink ticket (can be used at the bar or cafe), and 10% off in the KMAC Shop. This is a 21+ event, please bring ID.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit KMACmuseum.org