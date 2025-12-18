Dragon Fire: Contemporary Wood-Fired Pottery
Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Wood-fired pottery will be on exhibit at the Art Center.
Main Street Gallery, 409 W. Main Street, Danville
Exhibit: January 7 - February 16
Opening Reception: Friday, January 9, 4:30-6 pm FREE
Work featured in this exhibit includes contemporary wood-fired pottery by Japanese potter Tatsuzō Shimaoka, nationally known potters Randy Johnston, Daniel Johnston (no relation), Kevin Crowe, the Unzincker Brothers, and work from Miami Valley Pottery. It also includes pieces by local potters Jonas Hurley and Chris Conley.
For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org