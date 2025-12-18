Dragon Fire: Contemporary Wood-Fired Pottery

× Expand Stacie Barton Wood-fired pottery will be on exhibit at the Art Center.

Main Street Gallery, 409 W. Main Street, Danville

Exhibit: January 7 - February 16

Opening Reception: Friday, January 9, 4:30-6 pm FREE

Work featured in this exhibit includes contemporary wood-fired pottery by Japanese potter Tatsuzō Shimaoka, nationally known potters Randy Johnston, Daniel Johnston (no relation), Kevin Crowe, the Unzincker Brothers, and work from Miami Valley Pottery. It also includes pieces by local potters Jonas Hurley and Chris Conley.

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org