Dragons! Summer at Joseph-Beth

Joseph Beth Booksellers, Lexington 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Wednesday, July 6 at 2pm ET

Location: Joseph-Beth Rookwood & Lexington

Join us for Dragons! – part of our Summer at Joseph-Beth series. Complete the registration form below that corresponds to your Joseph-Beth location.

Join us for special dragon storytime, coloring, and crafts!

  • $20 per child per camp
  • Age range: 7-10+
  • Activities to include: Coloring, storytime, a craft, snack, and more!

*We are limiting class size to a max of 12. We will operate according to state health orders that are in force at the time of the camp. Camps will last 90 minutes. Parents are requested to stay near Joseph-Beth/Bronte Bistro during the camp.

For more information, please call 513.396.8960 or visit josephbeth.com/event/dragons-summer-joseph-beth

Info

Kids & Family
513.396.8960
