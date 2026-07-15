Drawing Studio with Sarah Rocheleau - Session 1 Beg Drawing

Join artist and instructor Sarah Rocheleau for a relaxed three‑session drawing series at 8 North Center for the Arts. Designed for adults of all skill levels, this hands‑on workshop explores foundational drawing techniques, observation skills, and creative expression. All basic materials are provided, and participants are welcome to bring their own sketchbooks or tools. An instructor recommend kit will also be available for purchase at registration.

Learn core drawing skills in a supportive, relaxed environment with professional guidance. Each session builds on the last, helping participants grow confidence and technique.

Session 1: Beg Drawing - July 25, Aug 1, Aug 8, Aug 15 - The basics! Shading/values, grids/composition, simple one-point perspective, flowers, and introduction to animals.

Session 2: Int Drawing - Aug 22, Aug 29, Sept 12, Sept 19 - Build your skills! Two-point perspective, still life drawing, architecture, and working from photographs.

Session 3: Adv Drawing - Oct 10, Oct 17, Oct 24, Oct 31 - Elevate your skills! Colored pencil techniques, corner drawing, personal projects.

Hosted in the Judith M. Sarakatsannis Gallery at 8 North Center for the Arts.

For more information call 513-751-0972