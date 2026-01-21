× Expand Drew & Ellie Drew & Ellie Holcomb

Drew & Ellie Holcomb LIVE at Renfro Valley

Drew & Ellie Holcomb are bringing their "Never Going To Let You Go Tour" to #RenfroValley on February 13, Just in time for Valentine's Day! 💟

Experience an intimate night filled with original storytelling, rich harmonies, and the warmth of their music that has captured the hearts of fans everywhere. Their first-ever duo album, Memory Bank, was the longest-charting release at Americana radio.

And the best part? Tickets are ON SALE NOW! ❤

🎟 https://bit.ly/DrewEllieHolcomb26

Drew Holcomb

There are no strangers at a Drew Holcomb show. For nearly two decades, the award-winning songwriter has turned each performance into a celebration of community, collaboration, and contemporary American roots. Strangers No More, the band’s eighth album, captured this spirit and spun the #1 Americana song, “Find Your People”—a track that was synced in multiple national campaigns, including a Super Bowl commercial for Publix. The Neighbors also showcased their heartfelt connection when they performed live at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Ellie Holcomb

After an 8-year journey alongside her husband’s band, Ellie Holcomb’s solo debut, As Sure As The Sun, earned her Top 10 radio success and a GMA Dove Award for New Artist of the Year. Her third solo full-length, CANYON, further established her voice with another Top 10 radio single, “I Will Carry You.” A best-selling author, Ellie has moved over 600,000 books, including several children’s titles and a devotional. Her dedication to creative excellence has earned her four GMA Dove Awards to date. Her upcoming studio album, Far Country, releases on September 12th.

Together

Their first-ever duo album, Memory Bank, became the longest-charting release at Americana radio and was the soundtrack to their sold-out North American tour, further affirming their unique synergy and appeal. The Never Going To Let You Go Tour brings Drew and Ellie back to those intimate, connection-driven evenings—melding original storytelling, harmony-rich performances, and the warmth that has made their music a fixture in fans’ hearts.

2380 Richmond Street, Mount Vernon, KY 40456

For more information call 606.256.2664 or visit renfrovalley.com/events