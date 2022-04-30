Dried Floral Wreath Making Workshop

× Expand HoneyBear Farms KY Enter into spring with everlasting beauty

Join Gardener and farmer Amanda Sattler from Uproot Blooms to create everlasting beauty with dried flowers. Learn the basics of flower drying and wreath building while you create a modern dried flower wreath to celebrate the coming spring.

Dried flowers are fun to work with, look amazing, and last practically forever!In class, you’ll create your own custom 9” wreath on a base ready to hang and leave with the inspiration to make one for every season.

All supplies, tools, and equipment are provided.

Our May workshops will be located at ourHoney Depot Beekeeping Store and Warehouse:15116 Old Taylorsville Rd. Fisherville KY 40023

For more information visit eventvesta.com/events/16224/t/tickets