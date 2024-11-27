× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Join us at ShopBar on November 27th for Drinksgiving! It's the night before Thanksgiving and we'll be ready to turn up!

Drinksgiving Silent Disco at Shop Bar

It's the biggest bar night of the year and we're ready to turn up! Join us the night before Thanksgiving for a Drinksgiving Silent Disco at ShopBar! We've got a classic silent disco experience ready for you to gobble up, with hits from three different genres: hip hop, pop, and decades. Tell your high school friends, bring your parents (and maybe even that one uncle; you know which one), and let's party!

***This event is dependent on the weather as most of the dance space is outside on the well-heated and mostly covered patio. So if if the weather is too gross or cold we will be forced to cancel and we will issue full refunds. We will do our best to make this call and communicate this giving people as much notice as possible. ***

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit cli.re/88855-drinksgiving-silent-disco-at-shop-bar