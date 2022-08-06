Drop Zone over the Green River Lake Dam

Come join the Kentucky Army National Guard out at Green River Lake, Saturday August 6th between 10am to 1pm, to watch our Airborne Soldiers jump out of Chinook! Great family fun and a great opportunity to meet your local KYARNG Recruiter. For more information, please contact SGT Matthew Pruitt at 502.871.2647!!!

For more information, please call 502.871.2647 or visit on Facebook, KYGUARD

