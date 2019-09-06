The Drowsy Chaperone

Presented by the Bluegrass Players

Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, The Drowsy Chaperone features one show-stopping song and dance number after another.

With the houselights down, a man in a chair appears on stage and puts on his favorite record: the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical. The recording comes to life and The Drowsy Chaperone begins as the man in the chair looks on. Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight.

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com