× Expand HH Apothecary and Wellness Drumming Circle with Jeshima

Drumming Circle with Jeshima

A community drum circle is a collaboratively self-organized musical event created, “in the moment,” by all the people who participate. The Community Drum Circle provides an opportunity for participants to experience oneness in a safe and empowering community that celebrates life through rhythm and music.

People of all abilities, ages, nationalities, faiths, and beliefs come together to share their rhythmical spirit.

Facilitated by a professionally trained facilitator, Jeshima will guide participants to use the music of their hearts to connect to rhythms within and around them in an organically pleasing way that serves the whole. As we play together, we give ourselves a rhythmical massage, an emotional release, and a healing.

Upon completion of the community drum circle, participants will have an opportunity to reflect upon how this practice connects to community, collaboration, communication, and well-being.

Reception held before and after. Doors open at 6:45pm. Welcome reception held until 7:45pm, then we will gather for the drumming event to begin at 8pm. Proceeded by fellowship until 10pm. Organized by HH Apothecary and Wellness.

For more information call (502) 419-3211 or visit touroldham.com/calendar