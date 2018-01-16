Dual Current: Inseparable Elements in Painting and Architecture

Architecture is considered a visual art like painting and sculpture. Architects design buildings using a creative process which usually begins with sketches of the building and its facade. The first things we notice about a building are elements that appeal directly to our senses: line, shape, texture, color, light/dark, and space.

There’s a new exhibit at Murray State University (MSU) that examines the relationship between painting and architecture in a contemporary context through color, shape and theory. Curated by artist and Hunter College professor Gabriele Evertz, “Dual Current: Inseparable Elements in Painting and Architecture,” opens January 16 and runs through February 22 in both the Clara M. Eagle Main Gallery and the Eagle Upper Gallery

Works from several artists are featured including Josef Albers (American, born Germany, 1888–1976), Matthew Deleget (American, b. 1972), Peter Dudek (American, b.1952), Cris Gianakos (Greek-American, b. 1934), and Michelle Grabner (American, b.1962). There are also works by Lynne Harlow (American, b.1968), Changha Hwang (Korean, b.1969), Russell Maltz (American, b.1952), Rossana Martinez (Puerto Rican, b.1969), Kristine Marx (American, b.1969), and Manfred Mohr (German, b.1938).

The gallery is open Monday-Friday from 8am- 4:30pm. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Pamela Parker at pparker@murraystate.edu or 270.809.3784