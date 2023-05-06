Duck Derby Fundraiser - Richmond

× Expand MCSO Blue Illustrated Pool Party Instagram Post - 1 Duck Derby

Duck Derby Fundraiser

Join us for our 1st Duck Derby Fundraiser! All proceeds will go to the Madison County Special Olympics program.

🦆💦🏀🥎🏈🏅

Adopt a duck and watch the live stream at 12 pm from Adventure Falls to see whose ducks win the race! There are three categories to choose from with prizes for each category.

Gold $25 each or 6/$125

Silver $10 each or 6/$50

Bronze $1 each or 6/$5

For more info and to adopt a duck scan the QR code or click the link here ⬇⬇⬇

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF OUR ATHLETES!!!!

For more information, please call or visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1