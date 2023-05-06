Duck Derby Fundraiser - Richmond

Lake Reba Recreational Complex Gibson Bay Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

Duck Derby Fundraiser

Join us for our 1st Duck Derby Fundraiser! All proceeds will go to the Madison County Special Olympics program.

🦆💦🏀🥎🏈🏅

Adopt a duck and watch the live stream at 12 pm from Adventure Falls to see whose ducks win the race! There are three categories to choose from with prizes for each category.

Gold $25 each or 6/$125

Silver $10 each or 6/$50

Bronze $1 each or 6/$5

For more info and to adopt a duck scan the QR code or click the link here ⬇⬇⬇

docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfRFE

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF OUR ATHLETES!!!!

For more information, please call or visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Sports
267.918.9352
