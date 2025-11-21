× Expand Dueling Dollys: A Dolly Parton Christmas Cabaret Dueling Dollys: A Dolly Parton Christmas Cabaret

This December, join Drag Daddy Productions with The Alexis and Shelby Allison Brown for a dazzling Dolly display! These ladies will sparkle, shine, and serenade you into the holiday spirit. Featuring several of Queen D’s greatest hits and most of her collaborative Christmas album with Kenny Rogers, Once Upon a Christmas, Alexis and Shelby will guide you on a journey through Dolly’s North Pole, perhaps even featuring a cameo from Santa himself!Whether you’ve been dreaming of a White Christmas or you’re worried Jolene will take your man, this is a must-see holiday spectacular that will have you reaching for your rhinestones, denim, and hairspray. Make this a “Christmas to Remember” with Drag Daddy, The Alexis, and Shelby Allison Brown at PLAY Louisville on November 21 and 22 at 7:30 pm. Be there, or get coal in your stocking!

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3227934-0?pid=11713

Date and Time: On Fri, 21 Nov 2025 19:30 - Sat, 22 Nov 2025 20:30

Venue Details: PLAY Dance Bar (Louisville), 1101 East Washington Street, Louisville, Kentucky, 40206, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts

Prices:

Presale General Admission: USD 20.00,

Reserved Table (for 4): USD 100.00,

Door General Admission: USD 25.00,

Door Reserved Table (for 4): USD 120.00

