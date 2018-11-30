Dumplin's and Dancin' : An Appalachian Food and Dance Weekend

Dumplin’s & Dancin’ is more than just a get-together. It’s a community-wide gathering where farmers, musicians, chefs, square dance callers, seed savers, dancers, and food activists, all committed to the preservation of Appalachian foodways and dance traditions, come together to learn, network, and eat at the historic Hindman Settlement School. Attendees may choose to take part in a host of workshops and each evening features a powerful keynote along with lively music and dancing.

Highlights:

An opportunity to prepare a meal alongside one of signature chefs for a special Kitchen Table meal. Signature chefs include Ouita Michel, Ronni Lundy, Kristin Smith, Lawrence Weeks, Jordan Delewis, AuCo Lai, and others.

A locally-sourced Feast prepared by two of Kentucky’s finest chefs, Ouita Michel and Kristin Smith.

A keynote presentation from New York Times best-selling author Silas House on “The Indulgence of Pickled Bologna.”

Opportunities to share stories during informal “gather rounds” and explore food literacy through presentations from a Bread Loaf partner school, Fern Creek High School.

Nightly square dances will feature performances from the house band and special guest musicians and callers.

For more information call (606) 785-5475 or visit hindmansettlement.org/programs/foodways/dumplins-dancin/