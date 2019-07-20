× Expand BG Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Duncan Hines Festival

Duncan Hines Festival

To commemorate the legacy of our local resident, Duncan Hines, there will many events held in celebration! This festival has something for everyone including Uncle Duncan's Duck Derby, a Brownie Eating Contest, kids' inflatables, vendors, face painting and other children's activities. This is an event you don’t want to miss! The Duncan Hines Festival is an annual fundraiser to benefit selected local nonprofits and is sponsored by the Bowling Green Junior Woman’s Club and many others.

For more information call (270) 782-0800 or visit visitbgky.com/