Planet of the Tapes Dungeon: a Stand-Up Roleplaying Game

Every month, we gather together some of the area's funniest performers, give them a theme to build a set around, and it's up to you, the audience, to decide who wins the title of Master Blaster of Ceremonies!

This month is extra special! We've got eight former Thunderdome winners taking on the most meta theme yet: THUNDEROME!

How will these comedians interpret this theme?! Who will win?! Who runs Bartertown?! You'll have to be there to find out!

This month's competitors include Charity Murphy, Joey Eberling, Chris Vititoe, Greg Welsh, Kent Carney, Mandee McKelvey, Nathan P. Woodard, Andy Fleming, and host Amy Davis!

(Seating is limited, so get here early to secure a table. All shows are 21 and up)

For more information call 5027421003 or visit eventvesta.com/events