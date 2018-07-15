Durty Burbz Truck Club'z Stop The Violence Movement

If you have or knows someone who has been a victim of domestic, gun or any other kind of violence.... Join Durty Burbz Truck Club''s first of a (50) state stop the violence rides & rallys!!! Buffalo wild wings Richmond, Kentucky on 7/15/2018. We will be having lunch and staging for our Motorcade. The Motorcade will be leaving Buffalo Wild Wings at 2:30pm Sharp and will proceed to the Madison County Circuit Court, Court House Steps at 101 Main Street, Richmond, KY. 40475

There will be a Meet & Greet. A peaceful Non-Violence Rally, with Entertainment, Key Note Speakers, Food, Drinks, Family & Fun

There will be:

Guest Speakers

Food

Drinks

Balloon Release

Bounce Houses

Live DJ

Information Booth

Grab Bags

Games

We are doing pick-up miles from Atlanta to Richmond, Kentucky for all interested clubs on our route!!!

Donations are welcomed & being accepted @ cash.me/$vickskarkentuckyprez.

Please re-post, share, invite, tag a friend, get involved & support

Richmond stand up!!!

For more information call (678) 509-5590