Durty Burbz Truck Club'z Stop The Violence Movement

If you have or knows someone who has been a victim of domestic, gun or any other kind of violence.... Join Durty Burbz Truck Club''s first of a (50) state stop the violence rides & rallys!!! Buffalo wild wings Richmond, Kentucky on 7/15/2018. We will be having lunch and staging for our Motorcade. The Motorcade will be leaving Buffalo Wild Wings at 2:30pm Sharp and will proceed to the Madison County Circuit Court, Court House Steps at 101 Main Street, Richmond, KY. 40475
There will be a Meet & Greet. A peaceful Non-Violence Rally, with Entertainment, Key Note Speakers, Food, Drinks, Family & Fun
There will be:
- Guest Speakers
- Food
- Drinks
- Balloon Release
- Bounce Houses
- Live DJ
- Information Booth
- Grab Bags
- Games
We are doing pick-up miles from Atlanta to Richmond, Kentucky for all interested clubs on our route!!!
Donations are welcomed & being accepted @ cash.me/$vickskarkentuckyprez.
Please re-post, share, invite, tag a friend, get involved & support
Richmond stand up!!!
For more information call (678) 509-5590