Dusty Bottle Series w/ Evan Williams

Google Calendar - Dusty Bottle Series w/ Evan Williams - 2017-07-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dusty Bottle Series w/ Evan Williams - 2017-07-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dusty Bottle Series w/ Evan Williams - 2017-07-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - Dusty Bottle Series w/ Evan Williams - 2017-07-27 00:00:00

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Dusty Bottle Series w/ Evan Williams

Join Artisanal Master Distiller Charlie Downs for a rooftop tasting of the 1994 Vintage Evan Williams Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Heaven Hill Distillery is reaching into their archives to provide a glimpse into history, and offering a taste of a rare pre-fire Single Barrel Bourbon! This 10-year-old Bourbon is not only a time capsule of flavor, but a chance to taste history that cannot be repeated. This truly unique experience is a must for Bourbon enthusiasts and history buffs!

General Admission $75,  Frazier Members $65

For more information visit fraziermuseum.org

Info
Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Google Calendar - Dusty Bottle Series w/ Evan Williams - 2017-07-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dusty Bottle Series w/ Evan Williams - 2017-07-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dusty Bottle Series w/ Evan Williams - 2017-07-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - Dusty Bottle Series w/ Evan Williams - 2017-07-27 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

July 6, 2017

Friday

July 7, 2017

Saturday

July 8, 2017

Sunday

July 9, 2017

Monday

July 10, 2017

Tuesday

July 11, 2017

Wednesday

July 12, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™