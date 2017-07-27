Dusty Bottle Series w/ Evan Williams

Join Artisanal Master Distiller Charlie Downs for a rooftop tasting of the 1994 Vintage Evan Williams Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Heaven Hill Distillery is reaching into their archives to provide a glimpse into history, and offering a taste of a rare pre-fire Single Barrel Bourbon! This 10-year-old Bourbon is not only a time capsule of flavor, but a chance to taste history that cannot be repeated. This truly unique experience is a must for Bourbon enthusiasts and history buffs!

General Admission $75, Frazier Members $65

For more information visit fraziermuseum.org