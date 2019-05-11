Duveneck Memorial Art Show

The 50th Annual Duveneck Memorial Art Show will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from Noon – 5 pm at the George Rogers Clark Park on Riverside Drive in Covington, KY. Overlooking the Ohio River and facing the Cincinnati skyline, the park is the perfect location to celebrate the heritage of Covington native son, Frank Duveneck. Rain date is Sunday, May 12, 2019.

For more information call (859) 431-0020 or visit bakerhunt.org