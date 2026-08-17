× Expand Glema Mahr Center 2026/27 Season Announcement images for media - 8 Dylan LeBlanc

Dylan LeBlanc at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Dylan LeBlanc brings his soulful, introspective songwriting to an intimate coffeehouse-style setting onstage at the Glema Center. Known for his haunting vocals and atmospheric blend of folk, Americana, and indie rock, LeBlanc creates a deeply personal concert experience that draws listeners in from the very first note. With songs that explore love and quiet personal moments, this special performance offers a rare opportunity to hear one of today’s most compelling singer-songwriters up close in a relaxed listening-room atmosphere.

Tickets: $20 | Youth tickets (under 18 years old) $10

For more information call 270-821-2787 or visit glemacenter.universitytickets.com