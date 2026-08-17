Dylan LeBlanc at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

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Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Dylan LeBlanc at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Dylan LeBlanc brings his soulful, introspective songwriting to an intimate coffeehouse-style setting onstage at the Glema Center. Known for his haunting vocals and atmospheric blend of folk, Americana, and indie rock, LeBlanc creates a deeply personal concert experience that draws listeners in from the very first note. With songs that explore love and quiet personal moments, this special performance offers a rare opportunity to hear one of today’s most compelling singer-songwriters up close in a relaxed listening-room atmosphere.

Tickets: $20 | Youth tickets (under 18 years old) $10

For more information call 270-821-2787 or visit glemacenter.universitytickets.com

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Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Concerts & Live Music
270-821-2787