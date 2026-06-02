E Pluribus Horror Club

Pluribus Horror is a media club at where history meets horror.

Through books, film, and comics, we explore how horror helps us confront important, complicated, and lesser-known parts of history—stories shaped by power, memory, fear, and what is often left unsaid. Horror gives us a way to ask harder questions and examine the past in new ways.

Each gathering centers on a shared work and an open, thoughtful discussion. You don’t need to be a horror expert. If you’re curious, engaged, and willing to explore history from unexpected angles—this club is for you.

Next Meeting Topic: Wolfen directed by Michael Wadleigh

For more information visit henryclay.org/event/e-pluribus-horror-media-club/