E. H. Taylor Walking Tours 

Downtown Frankfort St. Clair, Frankfort, Kentucky

Join Colonel E. H. Taylor Jr. for a 45-60 minute guided walking tour in historic downtown Frankfort. Historian Russ Kennedy portrays Col. Taylor, the father of the modern bourbon industry and will be your guide. You will be entertained and informed as you learn about Frankfort’s rich and spirited bourbon history! The tour is 1 mile in length and begins promptly at 1pm in front of the Frankfort Visitor Center, 300 St. Clair, Suite 102.

Suitable for ages 16 and above.

Per Person ticket price is $11.

For more information call 5028758687 or visit visitfrankfort.com/event/

