E3 Presents: Ego Nwodim & Heidi Gardner at EKU Center For The Arts

Comedians Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner from NBC's "Saturday Night Live" share the stage at EKU as part of the E3 Concert Series!

Ego Nwodim is in her third season as a main cast member on SNL. Recent credits of hers include Hulu's "Shrill," IFC's "Brockmire," and the feature, "The Broken Hearts Gallery." She is a fan favorite and regular on the Comedy Bang Bang Podcast.

Heidi Gardner is in her sixth season and comes from The Groundlings main company in Los Angeles. Gardner is featured in "Hustle," the hit sports-drama on Netflix with Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah, and is upcoming in a recurring role on Apple+'s "Shrinking" (aka "Pinch") opposite Jason Segal. She appeared opposite Melissa McCarthy in the comedy feature "Life of the Party" and is in the Netflix feature "Otherhood" with Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette, and Felicity Huffman.

For more information, please call 859.622.7469 or visit ekucenter.com/events/3143-e3-presents-ego-nwodim-heidi-gardner