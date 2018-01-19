Eagle Watch Weekends in Western Kentucky

Parks in western Kentucky will offer Eagle Watch Weekends in 2018.

The parks and dates are:

Lake Barkley State Resort Park near Cadiz, Jan. 19-21;

Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park in Calvert City, Jan. 26-28;

Kenlake State Resort Park near Aurora, Feb. 2-4 and 9-10.

Tours are conducted by van and aboard the CQ Princess yacht with wildlife guides. Call the parks for more information and reservations. All three parks have lodges, cottages and restaurants.

For more information visit parks.ky.gov or call Kentucky Dam Village: 270-362-4271 Lake Barkley: 270-924-1131 Kenlake: 270-474-2211