Eagle Watch Weekends in Western Kentucky

Kentucky Dam Village 113 Administration Dr, Kentucky 42044

Eagle Watch Weekends in Western Kentucky

A unique tradition for more than 40 years, Kentucky State Parks announced dates for its 2019 Eagle Watch Weekends, a chance to observe bald eagles as they gather around the major lakes of western Kentucky looking for food.

This unique wildlife-watching opportunity is offered as a tour by water in January and February of 2019 at three Kentucky state resort parks.

Led by state park naturalists and staff from the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, the tours also offer a chance to learn about other wildlife in the area.

Each state resort park – Kentucky Dam Village, Lake Barkley, and Kenlake – will offer morning and afternoon yacht tours. A brunch cruise will be a featured event unique to Kenlake, while Kentucky Dam Village will also offer van tours to the Ballard Wildlife Management Area.

The dates for Eagle Watch Weekends are listed below, along with each park and its phone number:

Jan. 11-13: Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park - (270) 362-4271

Jan. 25-27: Lake Barkley State Resort Park - (270) 924-1131

Feb. 1-3: Kenlake State Resort Park - (270) 474-2211

Most tours last between 3-3.5 hours. Ticket prices are $56 per person, and all three parks will offer overnight packages. Evening programs will be provided on Fridays and Saturdays. The Kenlake brunch cruise is set for Feb. 3.

For more information visit parks.ky.gov  or call Kentucky Dam Village: 270-362-4271   Lake Barkley: 270-924-1131    Kenlake: 270-474-2211

Kentucky Dam Village 113 Administration Dr, Kentucky 42044
270-924-1131
