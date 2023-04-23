× Expand M/K Earth Day Celebration

Earth Day Celebration: Candles & Trash Pick Up at Pivot Brewing

Join us for an Earth Day celebration with Nerd Babes Co! Carrie and crew will lead us in local trash clean up (grabbers, bags, and gloves provided). Then join us for a chill afternoon of candle-making and craft beer drinking.

Everyone who helps with the trash pick up will be entered to win a gift bag with a Pivot Gift Card, an eco-friendly candle, and more!!

Hosted by: Nerd Babes Co + Pivot Brewing Company + Wick & Mortar Studio

Trash pick up | 12:00 p.m. - Trash pick begins at noon with a focus on nearby railroad tracks and neighborhood

Candle Class: | 2:00 p.m. - Hand-pour your own 7oz candle

Materials are thoughtfully curated for each candle class so please purchase your tickets in advance. Each ticket purchase is for one seat in the class. Please purchase additional tickets for each person participating. Tickets are non-refundable. However, tickets may be transferred as a gift to another person.

For more information, please call 859.740.2325 or visit poppyandpomelo.com