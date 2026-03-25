× Expand Earth Day at Washington Park | Festival, Sustainability and Community | Cincinnati Earth Day at Washington Park | Festival, Sustainability and Community | Cincinnati

Join the Greater Cincinnati Earth Day Coalition for the annual Earth Day Celebration at Washington Park in the heart of Over-the-Rhine on Sunday, April 19, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public, bringing together community members, local organizations, and businesses to celebrate sustainability, environmental awareness, and action in the Cincinnati area.

The festival features a wide variety of activities and experiences for visitors of all ages:

- Green Career Fair: Explore job opportunities in sustainability, renewable energy, and environmental advocacy. Meet organizations hiring locally and learn how you can make a positive impact on the planet through your career.

- EV Car Show and Test Drives: Get hands-on with the latest electric vehicles and learn about eco-friendly transportation options. Discover how switching to electric can reduce your carbon footprint and support cleaner air for Cincinnati.

- Interactive Exhibits and Workshops: Engage with local environmental nonprofits and community organizations offering hands-on learning opportunities about recycling, water conservation, renewable energy, and more.

- Family and Kids Activities: Children and families can enjoy educational games, crafts, and interactive demonstrations designed to teach the next generation about sustainability and environmental stewardship.

- Live Music and Entertainment: Enjoy performances from local artists and musicians throughout the day, creating a lively and festive atmosphere in Washington Park.

- Local Vendors and Sustainable Products: Browse booths featuring eco-friendly products, locally sourced goods, and sustainable services from Cincinnati-area vendors.

Local food trucks will join the party, including: Red Sesame Korean BBQ, Texas Joe, Best Thing Smokin', Jenn's Hot Tamales, Kabobske Mediterranean Food Truck, and Daizie's Dillas. Sweet treats from Kona Ice and Sweet Jazz Treats. And, just one block away at 1429 Race, Mellotone Beer Project welcomes visitors looking to relax before or after the festival with house-brewed craft beer and thoughtful food in a friendly neighborhood setting. Stop in for house-brewed craft beer, rotating bites, and a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere. Enjoy a drink with friends or family and soak in the vibrant Over-the-Rhine community energy.

Whether you're interested in learning more about sustainability, exploring new career paths, connecting with community organizations, or simply enjoying a fun day outdoors, the Earth Day Celebration at Washington Park offers something for everyone. Bring your friends, family, and neighbors to celebrate the planet and engage with Cincinnati's thriving environmental community.

Event Details:

- Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

- Time: 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

- Location: Washington Park, Over-the-Rhine, Cincinnati, OH

- Cost: Free and open to the public

Celebrate sustainability, learn about local environmental initiatives, enjoy live music, and connect with your community. For more information and updates, visit cincinnatiearthdayorg.mailchimpsites.com

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Date and Time: Sunday, 19 April 2026 at 12:00 - 17:00

Venue details: Washington Park, 1230 Elm Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202, United States

Category: Community

Artists / Speakers: school of rock, north cincinnati youth orchestra, SCPA Marching Band, Immanuel School of Music, Cincinnati Jazz Ensemble