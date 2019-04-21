Earth Week Invasive Plant Pull

Lost River Cave 2818 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Want to give local wildlife a place to thrive? Help to remove invasive plants and restore native habitats in this 7 days 7 habitats volunteer event at Lost River Cave! Habitat education program each day at 1:30 and 3:30.

Free boat tour pass to all volunteer habitat heroes!

Sunday-Forested Valley

Monday-Wildflower Hotspots

Tuesday-Bird Blind and Spring

Wednesday-Trading Post Area

Thursday-Wetland

Friday-Prairie

Saturday-Meadow

For more information call 270-393-0077 or visit visitbgky.com

Info

Kids & Family, Outdoor
270-393-0077
