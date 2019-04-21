Earth Week Invasive Plant Pull
Lost River Cave 2818 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Want to give local wildlife a place to thrive? Help to remove invasive plants and restore native habitats in this 7 days 7 habitats volunteer event at Lost River Cave! Habitat education program each day at 1:30 and 3:30.
Free boat tour pass to all volunteer habitat heroes!
Sunday-Forested Valley
Monday-Wildflower Hotspots
Tuesday-Bird Blind and Spring
Wednesday-Trading Post Area
Thursday-Wetland
Friday-Prairie
Saturday-Meadow
For more information call 270-393-0077 or visit visitbgky.com