The Annual East Row Victorian Christmas Tour is held the first weekend in December in the East Row Historic District in Newport, Kentucky.

Visitors can look forward to breathtaking, whimsical and highly creative decorations, in beautifully appointed Queen Anne and Italianate architectural styles. Interior features include original staircases, fireplace mantles and woodwork. While garlands and greenery are hardly needed for the homes, which are selected for their distinctive interiors and exteriors and historic design, the residences will be decorated in their best holiday finery. Besides holiday decor, visitors will see newly renovated kitchens, master suites, bathrooms and other areas.

Ticket prices $18.00 in advance and $20.00 day of the event. Tickets will be available on October 1st via website. Pick up or purchase day of the tour at Movement Church, 415 E 8th Street, Newport, KY 41071.

For more information visit eastrow.org/victorian-christmas-tour-and-tea