Easter Brunch at Bristol Bar & Grille

Bristol Bar and Grille 700 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130

Easter Brunch at Bristol Bar & Grille

Celebrate Easter Sunday with Bristol Bar & Grille and enjoy a menu comprised of brunch favorites. All Bristol locations will feature scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, cheese grits, Belgian waffles, roast beef, pasta and an assortment of salad, fruit and dessert. The cost is $23 and $7.50 for ages 4 – 11, plus tax a gratuity. Brunch will be served from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For more information visit bristolbarandgrille.com

