Easter Brunch at the Brown Hotel

Enjoy Easter Sunday celebrations with family and friends at the Brown Hotel on April 21. The hotel’s restaurants, J. Graham’s Café and the English Grill will each offer special, seasonal menus from executive chef James Adams and chef de cuisine Dustin Willett. Reservations can be made by calling 502-583-1234.

Visit J. Graham's Café for a lavish brunch buffet including the entrees ginger peach glazed chicken thighs and fried cod with lemon, pecan and parsley; a cold bar with select salads, antipasto and shrimp cocktail; and omelet and waffle stations. Enjoy a parade of patisseries including bread pudding and jewel cakes. The cost is $56 per adult or $25 per child ages 4 to 10, plus tax and gratuity. Children under 4 are complimentary. Seating times are available at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The English Grill will host a formal Easter meal with extravagant buffet-style choices including a seafood table with shrimp cocktail, oysters Rockefeller and crab claws, a cheese and charcuterie display, and a selection of salads. Each diner can choose an entrée of bourbon-honey glazed ham, blackened beef tenderloin or cedar plank roasted salmon. Be sure to save room for a chocolate striptease or select from a decadent dessert display. In addition, live piano music will be provided. The cost is $71 per person, or $25 for children ages 4 to 12, plus tax and gratuity. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information visit brownhotel.com or call (502) 583-1234