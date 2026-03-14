Easter Brunch at High Stakes Rooftop

× Expand High Stakes Rooftop High Stakes Rooftop

Celebrate Easter in elevated style at High Stakes Rooftop, located on the 6th floor of Tempo by Hilton Louisville Downtown NuLu in the heart of NuLu.

Join us on Sunday, April 5th, 2026 as we open our doors at 10:00 AM, with the full buffet available through 3:00 PM. Gather family and friends for a vibrant rooftop celebration featuring skyline views, exceptional cuisine, and festive holiday energy.

Easter Brunch Buffet Experience

Our chef-curated buffet will feature:

Breakfast Classics

All your brunch favorites prepared fresh — from hearty morning staples to comforting traditional selections.

Pastries & Fresh Breads

An assortment of flaky pastries, house-made breads, and sweet morning treats.

Fresh Seasonal Fruits

Bright, colorful, and perfectly ripe selections to complement your plate.

Dinner Entrées & Signature Sides

A balanced spread of elevated entrées and savory sides designed to satisfy every appetite.

Chef-Attended Carving Station

Hand-carved selections served fresh, adding an interactive and upscale touch to your brunch experience.

Beverage Specials

Enhance your celebration with:

Mimosa Specials

Bloody Mary Features

A curated selection of premium bourbons

Bourbon flights for those looking to explore and indulge

Whether you’re toasting with bubbly or savoring a flight, our rooftop bar program will make this Easter one to remember.

Pricing

$65 per Adult

$30 for Children 12 & Under

$15 for Children 5 & Under

Make this Easter unforgettable with sweeping rooftop views, exceptional food, handcrafted cocktails, and the vibrant atmosphere that defines High Stakes Rooftop.

Reservations are highly recommended — this holiday experience is expected to sell out.

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com