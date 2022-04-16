× Expand Janie Corley Easter Egg Hunt at Christian Way Farm

Join us to celebrate Easter during our Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16. In addition to our regular farm fun, all day we will hide eggs throughout the farm and then give your child a bucket to use to gather them. Return the bucket of eggs to the store and receive a package of goodies to take home. It’s a great day of fun for everyone!

We open at 10 AM and the farm stays open until dark. Join us throughout the day, just stop in the store when you arrive (tickets will be available for purchase when you visit the farm if you don't purchase online), pick up your bucket, and begin your hunt all over the farm! Admission is $10 per person (age 2 and above), and mini golf can be added for an extra $7.50 per person. Learn more about the Easter Egg Hunt, visit https://christianwayfarm.com/easter-egg-hunt-2/.

Christian Way Cafe will be open so that food is available for purchase during your visit. Please visit http://christianwayfarm.com/cafe/ for our menu. Learn more about what all Christian Way Farm has to offer, visit christianwayfarm.com. Visit us Mondays - Saturdays starting at 10 AM.

Event subject to change – please refer to christianwayfarm.com for updated information.

For more information call (270) 269–2434 or visit christianwayfarm.com