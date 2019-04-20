Easter Egg Hunt at Christian Way Farm

Christian Way Farms 19590 Linville Rd., Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240

Easter Egg Hunt at Christian Way Farm

Each year, Christian Way Farm hosts an annual Easter Egg Hunt! This year, our Easter Egg Hunt will be on April 20, 2019. All day we will hide eggs throughout the farm and then give your child a bucket to use to gather them. Return the bucket of eggs to the store and receive a package of goodies to take home. It’s a great day of fun for everyone! Admission is $7.50 per person (age 2 and above), and mini golf can be added for an extra $5 per person.

For more information call (270) 269-2434 or visit christianwayfarm.com

Christian Way Farms 19590 Linville Rd., Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
