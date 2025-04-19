× Expand The Maples Park Easter Egg Hunt at Maples Park

Easter Egg Hunt at Maples Park

FREE

Get your Easter basket ready and head out to The Maples Park for the 4th annual FREE egg hunt sponsored by Crestwood United Methodist Church. Two EGG HUNT times are offered, each with separate age group areas( toddlers to 5th grade)!

Egg hunt times: 12pm and 1:30pm

For park events, please utilize the gravel parking lot adjacent to the rear entrance of the park at 6431 Railroad Avenue, Crestwood, KY.

For more information call (502) 241-7088 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/