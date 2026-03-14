Easter Garden Art Focaccia Workshop

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Midway Art Studios 100 East Main St 2nd Floor, Midway, Kentucky 40347

Join us for a Garden Art Focaccia Class just in time for Easter weekend! You’ll design your own beautiful focaccia using fresh veggies, olives & herbs while enjoying tasty mocktails.Then take it home to bake up crispy for the holiday. Stair access only. No refunds given after March 26th. Deadline to register March 30th.

For more information visit midwayartstudios.com/workshops

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Midway Art Studios 100 East Main St 2nd Floor, Midway, Kentucky 40347
Food & Drink
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