Easter Garden Art Focaccia Workshop

× Expand Midway Art Studios Take n Bake Garden Art Focaccia for Easter!

Join us for a Garden Art Focaccia Class just in time for Easter weekend! You’ll design your own beautiful focaccia using fresh veggies, olives & herbs while enjoying tasty mocktails.Then take it home to bake up crispy for the holiday. Stair access only. No refunds given after March 26th. Deadline to register March 30th.

For more information visit midwayartstudios.com/workshops