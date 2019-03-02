Eastern Area Community Ministries Spring Fundraiser

We invite you to join us for our 2019 Spring fundraiser – Eat, Drink, and Be Giving: An Evening Out for EACM.

Saturday, March 2, 6:30 pm UofL Shelby Campus, Founders Union

Our emcee will be Andy Treinen, VP of Frasier Historical Museum and former WHAS 11 News AnchorMusic will be provided by the Todd Hildreth Trio.

About Eastern Area Community Ministries

At EACM, we believe that our community is stronger when our neighbors are fed, sheltered, and safe.When families face an emergency, we are here to help. Sometimes that means we help keep food on the table, or keep the lights and water on. Other times, we help families avoid eviction or help parents keep their children clean and healthy with diapers and clothing.

We also partner with families, offering support and resources that equip them in achieving long-term stability.Workshops are available to learn new skills. Mentorship and one-on-one financial coaching provide encouragement and accountability. Online courses increase financial literacy and professional skills. English classes and support services help our immigrant neighbors adjust to a new life in the United States.

For more information call (502) 426-2824 ext. 311 or visit eacmonline.org