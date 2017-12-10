Eat Your Bourbon Cookbook Signing

In his not-so-southern cookbook, Bourbon Barrel Foods founder, and president, Matt Jamie tells his story through his love of cuisine, culture, and family. This debut cookbook is a reflection of Matt’s transition from stay-at-home dad to owner of America's only micro-brewed soy sauce company. Each recipe is beautifully detailed and photographed, making it easy to see the passion in his quest to capture the bold flavors reminiscent of the Bluegrass State.

Have your Bourbon cookbook signed and personalized by Matt.

Can’t make it? You can order on line.

For more information call 502-244-3355 or visit atasteofky.com